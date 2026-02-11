DT
PSEB digitally tracking question papers and barcoding answer sheets this year

PSEB digitally tracking question papers and barcoding answer sheets this year

The Board has established 2,366 examination centres to facilitate candidates appearing for class VIII, X and XII exams

Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 06:28 PM Feb 11, 2026 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is set to digitally track question papers and barcode answer sheets for the Board examination beginning from February 17.

The practical exams, scheduled from February 2 to 12, are already underway across the state. The Board has established 2,366 examination centres to facilitate candidates appearing for class VIII, X and XII exams this year. As many as 2,77,316 students will appear in Class VIII examinations,  2,72,560 in Class X and 2,68,794 students in Class XII. The Class VIII and XII examinations will commence on February 17, while the Class X examinations will begin on March 6.

Officials said that the school board has undertaken extensive technological and administrative measures to ensure smooth, transparent and foolproof conduct of the upcoming Board examinations across the state.

Dr Amarpal Singh, Chairman, Punjab School Education Board, explained, "The PSEB has introduced an advanced digital tracking system through the newly launched MATQ App, designed to monitor the secure movement of question papers. The app tracks the transportation of confidential question papers from the PSEB headquarters to designated banks for safe custody and subsequently to the concerned examination centres. Photographic evidence is mandatorily uploaded at the time of handing over and receiving of the sealed packets. The app captures GPS coordinates and automatically matches them with pre-saved authorised locations, ensuring complete accountability and eliminating the possibility of any discrepancy."

At the Board office in Mohali, a control room to solve grievances is being established.

To maintain strict secrecy, observers will be appointed for crucial examinations on the same day. More than 300 flying squads have been constituted across Punjab to curb cheating.

For greater transparency and confidentiality, answer sheets will be distributed in a controlled manner at the examination centres. Barcoding of answer sheets will conceal the identity of candidates during evaluation and ensure unbiased marking.

For convenience of the students, roll number slips have been issued with clearly mapped examination centres, enabling candidates to easily locate their respective venues well in advance.

