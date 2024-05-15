 Powercom engineers ask PSERC to take suo motu petition regarding pending government payments : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Powercom engineers ask PSERC to take suo motu petition regarding pending government payments

Powercom engineers ask PSERC to take suo motu petition regarding pending government payments

Government departments owe PSPCL Rs 2,764 crore electricity bills

Powercom engineers ask PSERC to take suo motu petition regarding pending government payments

According to PSPCL officials, the actual subsidy payable due for domestic consumers will increase by minimum Rs 500 crore for the last financial year. File photo



Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, May 15

The populist free power subsidy scheme and delayed payments in lieu of that has made the cash-strapped Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to go for loans to meet expenses and also delay salaries and pension in the recent past.

Now, the PSEB Engineers Association has asked Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) to take suo motu petition regarding pending payments by Punjab government and its departments to safeguard the interest of the public in large as this is expected to cross Rs 4,000 crores.

In a letter shot to the regulator, Ajay Pal Singh Atwal, PSEBEA general secretary, alleged that PSPCL has stopped publishing complete information regarding payment of subsidy to be given/due from the Punjab government.” 

The total defaulting amount due to PSPCL by Punjab Government departments and non-government consumers stands at Rs 4,580 crore.

The government department owes Rs 2,764 crore to PSPCL for electricity bills by the end of financial year 2023-24 and non- government pending dues are Rs 1,815 crore. 

At the end of last financial year 2022-23, the defaulting amount was Rs.4240 crores”, he stated.

“Also, the participation of government departments in the various OTS schemes, launched by PSPCL, has been negligible. As per official PSPCL records, the four big defaulters are the water supply and sanitation department with Rs 1,079 crore, Local government Rs 991 crore, Rural development and Panchayat Rs 334 crore and Health department with Rs 148  crore. These four departments cumulatively owe Rs 2,554 crore, which is 92.4 per cent of the total defaulting amount”, said the letter.

The other departments with significant dues are the sewerage board (Rs 78 crore), home affairs and jails (Rs 23 crore), and public works Rs.21 crores.

As per PSPCL website, regarding subsidy to be paid by the government, the state power corporation limited has received Rs 18,276 crores last financial year against budgetary support of Rs 20,243 crore.

Thus the pending subsidy amount for last year is Rs 1,963 crore. The subsidy paid included Rs 8,881 crore for agriculture, Rs 6,818 crore for domestic consumers and Rs 2,576 crore for industry.

According to PSPCL officials, the actual subsidy payable due for domestic consumers will increase by minimum Rs 500 crore for the last financial year. 

Short of funds, the PSPCL had taken a loan of Rs 800 crore to meet its statutory financial requirements, mostly due to political compulsions. 

“The fact of the matter is that the PSPCL has to take additional loans of Rs 800 crore in January 2024 to avoid default in payment of power purchase and other statutory payments,” confirmed a top PSPCL official privy to the developments.

“Loans have to be taken for payment of power purchase cost, coal cost, railway freight and other unavoidable expenditures,” said the official preferring anonymity.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#PSPCL


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

Man killed, son injured in accidental firing in Amritsar district

2
Punjab

Supreme Court upholds quashing of FIR against Gurmeet Ram Rahim for speech on Kabir, Ravidas

3
India

Work on third aircraft carrier to start soon, more to follow, says Rajnath Singh

4
Himachal

Chandigarh pageant to Mandi aspirant, Kangana Ranaut stars in new role

5
India

UN had informed Israel of movement of killed former Indian Army officer

6
Punjab

Punjab: Denied ticket, Congress leaders find place in campaign panel

7
India

Supreme Court orders release of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, declares his arrest ‘invalid’

8
India

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother dies

9
India

Accused in Mumbai hoarding crash named in 23 criminal cases; was arrested on rape charges

10
Himachal

One killed, few injured in accident near Atal Tunnel

Don't Miss

View All
Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Top News

First set of citizenship certificates issued under CAA, 14 people granted Indian nationality

First set of citizenship certificates issued under CAA, 14 people granted Indian nationality

Union Home Secretary hands over citizenship certificates to ...

SC slams Uttarakhand, says state's approach in controlling forest fires lackadaisical

Supreme Court slams Uttarakhand, says state's approach in controlling forest fires lackadaisical

Says why Forest Department personnel deployed in election du...

UN condoles death of ex-Indian Army officer in Gaza, believes vehicle struck by Israeli tank

UN had informed Israel of movement of killed former Indian Army officer

US calls incident ‘incredibly disturbing’

Indian-origin man in Singapore stole intimate images of women known to him; sent them fake links to get their account access

Indian man in Singapore stole intimate photos of women known to him; sent them fake links to get to their accounts

Eshwaran has been sentenced to jail for phishing

Supreme Court orders release of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha arrested in UAPA case

Supreme Court orders release of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, declares his arrest ‘invalid’

Purkayastha has been in custody under the Unlawful Activitie...


Cities

View All

Man killed, son injured in accidental firing in Amritsar district

Man killed, son injured in accidental firing in Amritsar district

Pharmaceutical companies in Amritsar demand transit route from Attari for export to Central Asia

31 candidates in election fray as nine more file papers in Amritsar

Family members, kin of Lok Sabha candidates carry out door-to-door campaigning in holy city Amritsar

Amritsar: Ramgarhia outfit calls for boycott of AAP candidates

Bathinda Police arrest 3 SFJ operatives for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans in Bathinda, Delhi

Bathinda Police arrest 3 SFJ operatives for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans at public places in Punjab, Delhi

Bathinda farmers protesting against BJP candidate Parampal Maluka lathicharged

Former Chandigarh Congress president Subhash Chawla joins BJP

Former Chandigarh Congress president Subhash Chawla joins BJP

Brain-dead armyman gives new lease of live to 3 people through organ donation

A chance to serve my birthplace: Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari

Chandigarh: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami woos natives of hill state

INDIA VOTES 2024: 27 file nominations for Chandigarh parliamentary seat

Excise 'scam': Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till May 30

Excise 'scam': Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till May 30

Fire breaks out in ‘illegal’ paper godown in east Delhi, 1 dead

Ruckus in MCD session over ‘assault’ on MP Swati Maliwal

BJP questions AAP’s response to ‘incident’

Excise policy case: K Kavitha’s custody extended till May 20

Jalandhar police arrest gangster linked to Gounder group, seize 5 pistols

Jalandhar police arrest gangster linked to Gounder group, seize 5 pistols

Channi’s viral video: Congress fires salvo at Vikramjit Chaudhary, Sushil Rinku, Pawan Tinu

800 first-time voters taken on heritage walk in Phillaur

Khadoor Sahib expenditure observer inspects poll activities

Shops of seed dealers checked

Poll seizures touch ~33 crore in district, sixth highest in state

Poll seizures touch Rs 33 crore in district, sixth highest in state

Warring champions Congress’ five ‘nyay’

Man held with 700 cases of illicit liquor

CM Mann’s roadshow draws crowd in Jodhan

Discrepancies found in dope tests at civil hospitals

Patiala: Powercom engineers threaten agitation

Patiala: Powercom engineers threaten agitation

Teachers set ablaze Education Minister’s effigy in Patiala