PSEB Engineers Association seeks HC judge probe into vigilance action against former PSPCL chief

The PSEB Engineers Association has written to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann seeking an independent judicial inquiry into the Punjab Vigilance Bureau’s action against former PSPCL CMD, KD Chaudhary and retired chief engineer Sanjeev Prabhakar.

Advertisement

In a letter addressed to the CM, a copy of which was provided to The Tribune, the association alleged that the arrest and investigation against the senior power sector officers appeared to be a targeted attack linked to a 15-year-old matter rather than a fair and impartial probe.

Advertisement

The association maintained that while it has never supported corruption or malpractice in its more than 60-year history, it could not remain silent if senior technocrats were being selectively targeted in a motivated manner that could demoralise the engineering fraternity.

Advertisement

The association claimed that the FIR registered in the matter was “vague and open-ended” and alleged that the proceedings conducted by the Vigilance Bureau reflected bias. It further stated that the action had created fear and uncertainty among officers in the power sector and could adversely affect independent decision-making and functioning of power utilities.

Questioning the need for custodial interrogation, the association said the retired officer had already been out of office for nearly nine years and all records related to the case were available with the vigilance department. It also alleged that the department had failed to file a chargesheet despite having received the complaint around five years ago.

Advertisement

The engineers body further alleged that the Vigilance Bureau itself had come under a serious cloud and was attempting to divert public attention by creating a false narrative.

Demanding a fair and transparent investigation, the association urged the Chief Minister to hand over the matter to a sitting or retired High Court judge for an independent inquiry so that truth and justice may prevail without bias or prejudice.

The association said that widespread resentment and anguish prevailed among engineers of PSPCL and PSTCL over the developments. It stated that an emergency meeting of its executive committee had been convened to deliberate on the issue and its possible impact on the morale and functioning of the power sector.