 PSEB engineers oppose installation of smart meters : The Tribune India

PSEB engineers oppose installation of smart meters

PSEB engineers oppose installation of smart meters

Photo for representational purpose only.



Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 30

The PSEB Engineers Association has termed the recent conditions imposed by the Ministry of Power for installation of smart meters ‘backdoor entry’ for privatisation of power distribution in Punjab.

The Association has written to the Chief Minister on Wednesday that the acceptance of conditions being imposed for the smart prepaid metering project would be detrimental to the financial interests of the state power sector and as such the cost/benefit and other aspects should be deliberated with all the stakeholders before implementing it.

The “Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Provider” (AMISP) for smart prepaid metering is for a period of 10 years. “They will purchase meters through their own suppliers then installation of smart meters against new connections or replacing old meters and receiving payment and resolving complaints of consumers will be their responsibility for a period of 10 years. This condition will result in PSPCL having no control over its source of revenue. PSPCL cannot even interfere in the area allotted to AMISP and will have no right to develop its own system without the consent of a private party,” reads the letter.

“For any non-performance of AMISP, penalty cannot be imposed beyond 20 per cent of any AMISP charges, which means 80% revenue to AMISP is guaranteed even without providing any service. The proposed total expenditure is of Rs 5,768 crore on smart metering with a grant of Rs 875 crore, there is a gap of over Rs 4,900 crore, which will be funded by PSPCL through loans. The Power Finance Corporation has agreed to give loan with the conditions,” says the letter.

The cost of a new smart meter is around Rs 6,600 and the grant is Rs 900 per unit. The cost of the existing meters is Rs 645, and the net grant stands reduced to Rs 250 per meter. PSPCL will be shelling out about Rs 10,000 per meter, including service charges.

Power officials say that the only advantage of installing smart meters is real-time data availability of metering parameters, and say that the remote complete disconnection of consumer supply at a cost almost 10 times the cost of ordinary digital electronic meters cannot be justified.

Their plea

The acceptance of conditions being imposed for the smart prepaid metering project will be detrimental to the financial interests of the state power sector.

