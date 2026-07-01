PSEB launches online book portal, offers textbooks at 15% discount

In an initiative aimed at making quality education more affordable, ensuring easy access to genuine textbooks and eliminating the scope of overcharging by booksellers, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has launched the PSEB Pustak Portal for online ordering of PSEB-composed and printed books.

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Dr Amarpal Singh, PSEB Chairman stated that the PSEB is the first education board in the country to launch an e-commerce portal for sale and delivery of books.

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This portal will benefit more than 12 lakh students across Punjab by providing authentic PSEB textbooks at a flat 15 per cent discount, resulting in an estimated annual saving of nearly Rs 2.15 crore for students and parents.

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Students, parents and schools can directly place orders through the portal. Schools will only facilitate the distribution and will not charge over the prescribed PSEB rates, eliminating overcharging by private booksellers.

PSEB has printed 2.25 crore books of 361 textbook titles in Punjabi, English and Hindi medium. To ensure easy access, 97 delivery/pick-up centres have been established across the state.

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Books collected from these centres will not attract any additional charges.

Students can also avail the walk-in facility to get books from PSEB’s District Offices and also get 15 per cent discount on textbooks.

For home delivery, PSEB has partnered with the India Post under the school students’ ‘Gyan Post Scheme’, with special discounted rates on delivery charges.

Delivery charges range from Rs 20 to a maximum of Rs 100, for consignments up to 5 kg.

Since government school students are provided books free of cost by the state’s government, thus, books for academic session 2026-27 the books are delivered to them.