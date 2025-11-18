PSEB reforms computer science: Board to set papers, external practical exams

Recognising the importance of computers and digitalisation in today’s world, Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced significant reforms to the teaching and evaluation of the computer science subject.

Advertisement

The decision was taken in a meeting of the academic council under the leadership of chairman Dr Amarpal Singh.

Advertisement

Although the subject is already compulsory from Class 6 onwards, it has so far been a grading subject only, with its marks not adequately reflecting a student’s overall academic performance. For Classes 10 and 12, the Board has decided that the question‑paper preparation and its evaluation will now be done by the Board itself, whereas previously it was done at the school level.

Advertisement

From now on, the practical examination will be conducted by external examiners to ensure objectivity and maintain a higher standard of assessment.

Officials said the change is designed to shift the focus of both students and teachers toward the practical application of digitalisation, which is essential for day‑to‑day life and future careers.