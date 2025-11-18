DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / PSEB reforms computer science: Board to set papers, external practical exams

PSEB reforms computer science: Board to set papers, external practical exams

Although the subject is already compulsory from Class 6 onwards, it has so far been a grading subject only, with its marks not adequately reflecting a student’s overall academic performance

article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 08:08 PM Nov 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo: iStock
Advertisement

Recognising the importance of computers and digitalisation in today’s world, Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced significant reforms to the teaching and evaluation of the computer science subject.

Advertisement

The decision was taken in a meeting of the academic council under the leadership of chairman Dr Amarpal Singh.

Advertisement

Although the subject is already compulsory from Class 6 onwards, it has so far been a grading subject only, with its marks not adequately reflecting a student’s overall academic performance. For Classes 10 and 12, the Board has decided that the question‑paper preparation and its evaluation will now be done by the Board itself, whereas previously it was done at the school level.

Advertisement

From now on, the practical examination will be conducted by external examiners to ensure objectivity and maintain a higher standard of assessment.

Officials said the change is designed to shift the focus of both students and teachers toward the practical application of digitalisation, which is essential for day‑to‑day life and future careers.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts