PSEB sets up 2,579 exam centres to conduct Class 8, 10, 12 exams

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has set up 2,579 centres to conduct its annual board examinations for Classes 8, 10, and 12, where over 8.82 lakh students are expected to appear.

Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Tuesday announced the exam schedule.

He said that the Class 8 board exams will begin on Wednesday (February 19), followed by the Class 12 exams on February 24. Similarly, the Class 10 examinations are scheduled to commence in March, Bains added.

He further said that a total of 3,02,189 students of Class 8 will appear for the exam, while 2,84,658 students will appear for the Class 10 exam and 9,877 students will sit for the Matric open exam. A total of 2,72,105 senior secondary pupils will appear in the 12 class board exam and 13,363 students are set to appear in the senior secondary open exam.

Harjot informed that a total of 2,579 examination centres have been set up across the state for the board exams and 2,579 superintendents and 3,269 Deputy Superintendents have been assigned to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the exams. A control room (0172-5227136, 137,138) has also been set up at the head office to oversee the board examinations.

Meanwhile, the School Education Minister also extended his best wishes to all the students appearing for their board exams and encouraged them to study harder to make their parents and the state proud.