PSHRC seeks report on jail inmate's death

Hoshiarpur, March 2
The Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC) has asked the Director General of Police (Prisons), District Magistrate and Superintendent, Central Jail, Hoshiarpur, to submit a report related to a death of an inmate before it by April 17.
Justice Nirmaljit Kaur, member, PSHRC, took suo motu cognizance of the news report published in The Tribune, “Jail inmate dies by suicide” on March 2.
On February 28, Rohit Vashisht of Hajipur was found dead in a bathroom of a barrack in Hoshiarpur Central Jail. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in a case registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Coder (IPC) at the Mukerian police station on October 3, 2020.
The PSHRC took suo motu cognizance under Section 2(d) of the protection of the Human Rights Act, 1993.
The Commission has directed the officials concerned to submit relevant documents, including the magisterial inquiry report with videography, post-mortem examination report, detailed report of the jail Superintendent and chemical examiner.
The PSHRC has also sought details indicating cause of death and treatment provided to the inmate before April 17.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Governor Banwarilal Purohit addresses Budget Session of Punjab Assembly amid Congress protest
Lists various initiatives of the govt in the past one year
17 killed in 3 road accidents in Haryana
8 killed in Ambala, 3 in Panipat, 6 in Faridabad
Historic order: Top court says President to appoint CEC, ECs on advice of PM, LoP, CJI
A person who is weak-kneed before the powers that be can’t b...
Ties abnormal, EAM tells Chinese FM
‘Real problems in relationship that need to be taken up’
Supreme Court Collegium recommends names of 5 judicial officers, 2 advocates for appointment as Gujarat High Court judges
The Collegium is headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud