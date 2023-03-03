PSHRC seeks report on jail inmate's death

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 2

The Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC) has asked the Director General of Police (Prisons), District Magistrate and Superintendent, Central Jail, Hoshiarpur, to submit a report related to a death of an inmate before it by April 17.

Justice Nirmaljit Kaur, member, PSHRC, took suo motu cognizance of the news report published in The Tribune, “Jail inmate dies by suicide” on March 2.

On February 28, Rohit Vashisht of Hajipur was found dead in a bathroom of a barrack in Hoshiarpur Central Jail. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in a case registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Coder (IPC) at the Mukerian police station on October 3, 2020.

The PSHRC took suo motu cognizance under Section 2(d) of the protection of the Human Rights Act, 1993.

The Commission has directed the officials concerned to submit relevant documents, including the magisterial inquiry report with videography, post-mortem examination report, detailed report of the jail Superintendent and chemical examiner.

The PSHRC has also sought details indicating cause of death and treatment provided to the inmate before April 17.