PSHRC takes suo motu notice of Fazilka village flooding

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 4

Less than 10 days after a news item “Untreated water floods Fazilka border village” was carried in these columns, the Punjab State Human Rights Commission today took suo motu cognisance of the matter.

It directed the placing of the matter before Chief Engineer, Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board, “who may look into the complaint and submit his report by the next date of hearing”.

Commission chairman Justice Sant Parkash asserted it had perused the detailed news-item published on June 26 indicating that untreated water had accumulated on 200 acres of low-lying panchayat and private land in border villages of Fazilka.