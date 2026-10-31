PSIEC ex-official arrested in land allotment case

The ED has arrested former PSIEC General Manager Jaswinder Singh Randhawa in connection with an alleged industrial plot allotment scam in Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC). The Central agency has been investigating cases linked to the controversial land deal, involving the sale of 31 acres of prime land belonging to the liquidated JCT Electronics in Mohali to a private realtor.

The transaction took place during the previous Capt Amarinder Singh government, when Sunder Shyam Arora was the Industries Minister, and allegedly caused a loss of more than Rs 100 crore to the state exchequer. The ED has obtained records relating to 16 high-value industrial plots in Mohali and Amritsar.

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