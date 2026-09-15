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Home / Punjab / PSPCL failed to foresee demand, says Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

PSPCL failed to foresee demand, says Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

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Aman Sood
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 09:03 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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PPCC president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring during a protest outside the PSPCL office in Patiala on Monday. RAJESH SACHAR
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Hundreds of Congress workers, led by the PCC president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, today staged a protest here against the Aam Aadmi Party government over the state’s ongoing power crisis.

The protest coincided with one of the highest power demands of the season, which touched 17,400 MW on Monday. A senior power engineer told The Tribune that managing day time demand was not that difficult due to solar power production but the problem arose in evenings. “There is some relief as two thermal plants are operational, but demand remains high. Given the dwindling coal stocks, a spell of rain is the only source of relief,” he said.

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Earlier in the day, a police contingent prevented Congress workers from reaching the PSPCL office.

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Warring alleged that those heading the PSPCL had failed to anticipate the state’s power demand. He said there was already a forecast of poor monsoon and still the PSPCL did not make arrangements for the agriculture sector.

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