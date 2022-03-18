PSPCL gears up to meet power demand during paddy season

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 17

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) today claimed to have geared up to provide eight-hour supply to agriculture power consumers and regular supply to various sectors, including industry, in the forthcoming summer and paddy season.

All Arrangements in place It is anticipated that the peak demand during the forthcoming paddy season will be 15,000/15,500 MW, for which the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited has made various arrangements. PSPCL spokesman

In a press note today, a PSPCL spokesman said the load profile of Punjab was such that demand of the state during peak summer/paddy season comes to an all-time high due to the increase in demand by all category consumers, including agriculture sector.

The spokesman said with the onset of sultry weather due to a sudden increase in temperature had resulted in a peak demand of power around 8,650 MW whereas the same was 7,000 MW around this time last year. “In the last summer, the corporation had catered to the maximum demand of 13,148 MW. It is anticipated that the peak demand during the forthcoming paddy season would be 15,000/15,500 MW for which the PSPCL has made various arrangements,” he said.

“The PSPCL has been exporting 900/1,000 MW power during this winter to other states for banking of power with Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Meghalaya, etc. such that in return it shall import 2,000-2,500 MW during peak paddy season from June to September,” read the press release.

It further claimed that the PSPCL had also made power purchase arrangements of around 500 MW on short term basis from June to September 2022 through the Ministry of Power. “Arrangements for short term power of around 1,000 MW more are being made. As per recent developments, the PSLDC/PSTCL has informed the available transfer capability (ATC) limit is being raised to 8,500/9,000 MW in comparison to 7,400 MW last year.”

The spokesman further added that sufficient arrangements of coal for planned generation are being made to ensure smooth working of thermal plants. The PSPCL owned coal mine at Pachhwara is being operationalised and coal from the same would be received in May.

With around 6,500 MW generation within the state (1,000 MW from hydro plant, 1,580 MW from thermals, 3,200 MW from IPPs and 720 MW from solar and biomass plants) and 4,000 MW share of state in Centre and BBMB plants, 2,500 MW banking arrangements, 1,500 MW of short term power arrangements and 1,000 MW from power exchange, the PSPCL is in a position to meet the demand of 15,500 MW.