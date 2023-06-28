PSPCL imposes Rs 15.7L penalty for power theft

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 27

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has slapped a fine of Rs 15.70 lakh on consumers for theft of electricity.

PSPCL officials said the corporation was carrying out a campaign to check power theft, which will continue during the ongoing paddy season. They said the office would also take appropriate action against erring consumers, including those running fake tubewell connections.

PSPCL officials said the enforcement teams of Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala circles, along with police officials, checked the premises of 451 consumers and imposed a total fine of Rs 15.70 lakh for theft and unauthorised use of electricity in the past two days.

The enforcement teams of Bathinda circle checked 219 premises in Bhagta Bhaika, Dharamkot, Muktsar Sahib (suburban), Jalalabad, Malot (City), Guru Har Sahai (suburban), Talwandi Sabo and Bathinda and imposed a fine of Rs 6.60 lakh on 14 consumers.

Similarly, a fine of Rs 7.1 lakh was imposed on erring consumers in the Ludhiana circle. The enforcement teams of Patiala circle checked 199 premises of Mohali and Manimajra and imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on 14 consumers.