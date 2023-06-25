PSPCL imposes Rs 31.81 lakh fine on 71 consumers for electricity theft

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 24

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has imposed a fine of Rs 31.81 lakh on 71 consumers for power theft and other violations.

The fine was imposed after PSPCL enforcement teams raided the premises of 683 consumers in Patiala, Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana circles yesterday.

A spokesperson from the office said the joint raids were conducted by its enforcement teams on the premises of 247 consumers in suburban Samrala and Khamano areas under Patiala circle.

They said the teams checked the premises of 158 consumers of Vishal Nagar and Guru Ramdas Nagar (Patti) under Amritsar circle, the premises of 121 consumers falling under areas of Rama Mandi, Khuhla Sarver, Talwandi Bhai, Talwandi Sabo and Zira under Bathinda circle and took with them 10 meters for investigation. The teams also checked the premises of 64 consumers of Ahmedgarh under Ludhiana circle.

Officials said consumers should help the PSPCL in controlling the menace of electricity theft.