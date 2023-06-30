PSPCL imposes Rs 40 L fine for power theft

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 29

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has imposed a fine of Rs 40.04 lakh on 110 consumers for theft and unauthorised use of electricity in the state.

PSPCL officials said a special campaign was being carried out during the monsoon season. Teams of the PSPCL enforcement wings of Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala circles, along with police officials, checked the premises of 1,191 consumers and imposed fine amounting to Rs 40.04 lakh for theft and unauthorised use of electricity on 110 persons over the past two days.

The enforcement teams of Bathinda circle imposed a fine of Rs 8.40 lakh, while those of the Ludhiana circle checked the premises of 131 consumers and imposed a fine of Rs 8.28 lakh on eight erring consumers.

In Patiala circle, the teams checked the premises of 510 consumers in Dhuri, Malerkotla, Sehna, Dhauanla of Mohali among others and imposed a total fine of Rs 9.11 lakh on 36 consumers.

In Jalandhar, the teams checked the premises of 126 consumers in Shahkot and Malsian and imposed a total fine of Rs 9.47 lakh on 21 consumers. In Amritsar, Rs 4.78 lakh fine was imposed on 13 consumers.