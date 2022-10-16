PSPCL imposes Rs 6.24-cr fine on defaulters in Malwa region

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Bathinda, October 15

The enforcement and distribution wing of the PSPCL has checked over 35,000 electricity connections and imposed a fine of Rs 6.24 crore on 1,198 defaulters in the past three months in the Malwa region alone.

The department has recovered half of the amount from the defaulters. On an average, the department incurs a loss of approximately Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 crore due to power theft every year. PSPCL’s West Zone has areas falling in Around 70 per cent areas of the Malwa region, including Muktsar, Bathinda, Mansa, Ferozepur, Moga, Mansa, Fardikot and Fazilka districts, fall in the West Zone of the PSPCL.

Sources said in the past six months, there had been rapid increase in defaulters depositing their outstanding bills, some of which had been lying pending for years. Moreover, as the PSPCL has swooped down on power defaulters, the revenue has also improved significantly of late. Checks were conducted in August, September and October by Powercom and electricity theft was reported majorly via illegal power connections, overload and tampering with electricity meters.

As per the records of the PSPCL, a majority of the electricity theft incidents have been reported from rural power feeders. Nearly 66 per cent of the total power theft was reported from the rural areas of the district.

The sources said there were a number of instances in which a local leader or an influential politician facilitated power theft which, if not deterred, would continue to cause losses to the state’s coffers.

Babu Lal, Superintending Engineer (SE), Enforcement Wing, West Zone, PSPCL, said, “In the wake of mounting technical losses, majorly due to power theft, and subsequent directions from the higher-ups, the enforcement activity has been intensified in the West Zone region with over seven XENs handling enforcement here. There are factors that often hinder our progress when we toughen our stance against power theft, but there are clear-cut directions and we are ensuring full compliance with these at the ground level. More than Rs 6.24-crore fine has been imposed on defaulters in the Malwa region.

