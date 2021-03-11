PSPCL imposes Rs 72.67 lakh fine on 19 consumers for power theft

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 27

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has imposed a fine of Rs 72.67 lakh on 19 consumers for power theft and other violations in the past two days.

Rs 15.7 lakh penalty on Amritsar hotel

Power Minister Harbhajan Singh has confirmed this.

Among the erring consumers is an owner of a hotel situated near the Attari border.

The connected load of the hotel was 30.45 KW against a sanctioned load of 12.13 KW. A fine of Rs 15.7 lakh was imposed on the hotel owner. “PSPCL has written to the anti-power theft police station, Verka, for the registration of an FIR against the owner,” said the minister.

He further said enforcement teams of the PSPCL imposed a fine of Rs 11.81 lakh on a man, who runs a fish farm in Bathinda, for power theft.

“During inspection, it was found that the fish farmer had a running load of 25 KW against a sanctioned load of 19.8 KW,” Singh said, adding an FIR had been lodged against the farmer.

The enforcement team also raided Dera Romiwala at Gihri village in Mansa district and found that the dera supply was running on the connected load of 20.3 KW against the sanctioned load of 5.24 KW. The dera was fined Rs 3.13 lakh under the Electricity Act, 2003.

