DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / PSPCL launches scheme to regularise unauthorised tubewell load

PSPCL launches scheme to regularise unauthorised tubewell load

Consumers can remove unauthorised load or regularise connections at reduced charges

article_Author
Aman Sood
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 11:01 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
In an effort to tame illegal load in the agriculture sector, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has introduced a voluntary disclosure scheme (VDS). Image credit/iStock
Advertisement

In an effort to curb unauthorised load in the agriculture sector, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has introduced a voluntary disclosure scheme (VDS) to regularise unauthorised additional load of agricultural power tubewell consumers.

The scheme will remain in force for 45 days from October 1 and is aimed at ascertaining the actual load of tubewells. It will be applicable to agricultural tubewell consumers existing up to May 29.

Advertisement

The service connection charges for regularisation of additional load under the scheme have been fixed at Rs 2,500 per horsepower, down from the earlier Rs 6,572 per horsepower. Similarly, the security amount has been reduced to Rs 200 per horsepower from Rs 400 per horsepower.

Advertisement

Consumers may either remove the unauthorised load from their agricultural tubewell connections or regularise it under the scheme by depositing the required amount.

For self-declaration, consumers will have to fill the prescribed Form 1.

Advertisement

Every paddy season, over 13.94 lakh tubewells pump out gallons of water to irrigate fields across the state. A majority of these borewells are located in districts with an overexploited water table.

A tubewell pumps out 30.24 lakh litres of water per week with an average eight hours of power supply, adding up to 4,385 billion litres of water per week.

Ludhiana has the maximum number of tubewells (1.17 lakh), followed by Gurdaspur (99,581), Amritsar (93,946) and Sangrur (93,669). These districts have shown the steepest decline in the water table, with farmers in Barnala and Sangrur extracting water from the maximum depth by using 17-BHP motors.

Under the new scheme, field officers and enforcement teams will inspect the connections of agricultural consumers to verify the connected load and assist consumers in correctly assessing the unauthorised load.

“During the period, no penalty or load surcharge will be imposed on unauthorised load detected during inspection or voluntarily declared by the consumer,” the officials said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts