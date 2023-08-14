PSPCL lineman held for graft

Chandigarh, August 13
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Sunday nabbed PSPCL lineman Dilbagh Singh posted at Amarkot in Tarn Taran district for demanding a bribe of Rs 5,000.
An official spokesperson of the VB said Karamjit Singh of village Valtoha of Patti lodged a complaint on the anti-corruption portal on July 14 that Gurnam Singh of the same village had approached the lineman to change the single-phase transformer. Lineman Dilbagh demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 from him. The complainant also produced an audio recording of the official.
After investigation of the complaint, a team of the VB today arrested the Dilbagh after registering an FIR August 13 against him in Amritsar Range, he added.
