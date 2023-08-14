PSPCL lineman held for graft

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 13

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Sunday nabbed PSPCL lineman Dilbagh Singh posted at Amarkot in Tarn Taran district for demanding a bribe of Rs 5,000.

An official spokesperson of the VB said Karamjit Singh of village Valtoha of Patti lodged a complaint on the anti-corruption portal on July 14 that Gurnam Singh of the same village had approached the lineman to change the single-phase transformer. Lineman Dilbagh demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 from him. The complainant also produced an audio recording of the official.

After investigation of the complaint, a team of the VB today arrested the Dilbagh after registering an FIR August 13 against him in Amritsar Range, he added.

#PSPCL #Punjab Vigilance Bureau #Tarn Taran