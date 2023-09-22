PSPCL lineman held for taking Rs 35,000 bribe

Bathinda, September 21
The Vigilance Bureau (VB) arrested Ranjit Kumar, a PSPCL lineman at Goneana here, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 35,000 for restoring power supply to a tubewell.
Ablu village resident Jaswinder Singh had lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister’s Anti-Corruption Action Line in this regard.
The complainant had alleged that the accused took Rs 35,000 for restoring the power connection of his tubewell. The complainant had recorded his conversation with the accused.
