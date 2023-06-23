 PSPCL lineman held for taking Rs 40,000 bribe : The Tribune India

PSPCL lineman held for taking Rs 40,000 bribe

Photo for representational purpose only.



Our Correspondent

Fazilka, June 22

The sleuths of the Vigilance Bureau (VB) have nabbed Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) lineman Mohinder Kumar posted at Khui Khera village in Fazilka district for allegedly accepting Rs 40,000 bribe.

The lineman was arrested on the complaint of Pardeep Kumar, a resident of Bazidpur Kattianwali village, owner of Balaji Milk Centre.

A VB spokesperson said Pradeep had lodged a complaint with the agency about lineman Mohinder Kumar, who had demanded Rs 40,000 from him, for settling Balaji Milk Centre’s electricity bill amounting to Rs 73,790 for the month of April.

The complainant said the lineman had earlier taken Rs 21,000 from him to settle bill of Rs 52,360 for the month of February this year. He said the previous amount was again included in the April bill and the lineman demanded Rs 40,000 for settling it.

The spokesperson said after preliminary investigation, a VB team laid a trap and caught the lineman red-handed while accepting bribe from the complainant.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the lineman.

