PSPCL meets record power demand of 17,328 MW without power cuts: Minister

The Punjab government on Tuesday claimed to have imposed no power cuts during the peak paddy season while ensuring an eight-hour power supply to farmers in the state.

Advertisement

This year’s highest power demand of 17,328 MW was met on Tuesday without any power cuts, claimed officials, even as the monsoon rain has been dismal this monsoon season.

Advertisement

“The Punjab government is ensuring uninterrupted power supply to consumers across the state while successfully meeting record electricity demand without imposing any power cuts,” claimed Power Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sondh.

Advertisement

He said Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) successfully met a record power demand of 17,328 MW “today without any power cuts on any category of consumers”.

The power minister disclosed that the state government had assured farmers of eight hours of uninterrupted power supply for agricultural purposes and, as a matter of fact, “farmers are presently receiving more than eight hours of supply.”

Advertisement

“For the first time during the paddy season, farmers had to switch off their tubewells because of the availability of surplus power,” said Sondh.

Sondh, who was at PSPCL headquarters in Patiala on Tuesday, said that the State Government remains committed to fulfilling the promises made to the people of Punjab and directed PSPCL officers “to ensure uninterrupted power supply to farmers so that agricultural operations continue smoothly without any difficulty.”

Earlier, the PSPCL officials were expecting the demand for power in 2026 to be 18,000 MW during the peak paddy season due to severe heatwave days and below-normal monsoon projections.

In 2025, it reached a restricted peak of over 16,000 MW while unrestricted demand touched 16,800–17,000 MW under severe heat wave conditions.

In 2024, it was 16,078 MW, driven by a strong summer heatwave peaking in late June.

In 2023, it was 15,325 MW and set a then-record daily supply of 3,435 lakh units on June 24, 2023.

‘Farmers receiving 12 hours of uninterrupted power supply’

PSPCL Chairman-cum-Managing Director Dr. Basant Garg said under the directions of the state government and the Power Minister, farmers and other electricity consumers across Punjab are receiving a reliable power supply without any major difficulty.

He said that the government had assured eight hours of uninterrupted agricultural power supply. However, due to the state government’s initiatives and the availability of surplus power, farmers are presently receiving up to 12 hours of uninterrupted agricultural power supply.