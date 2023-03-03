PSPCL meter reader nabbed for taking bribe

Muktsar, March 2
Vigilance sleuths today arrested a meter reader of the PSPCL for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 500.
The sleuths claimed that an online complaint was received that the PSPCL employee had demanded Rs 2,000 from a flour mill owner of Tibbi Sahib Road here.
The complainant had also submitted a video of giving the bribe of Rs 500 to the accused. A case has been registered in this regard at the Vigilance Bureau police station in Bathinda.
