PSPCL plans to raise Rs 10,000 crore through bonds, NCDs

The cash-strapped Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) plans to raise Rs 10,000 crore from the debt market without seeking a government guarantee.

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The state-owned power utility has invited online bids from SEBI-registered Category-I merchant bankers for the selection of a transaction adviser-cum-merchant banker/arranger to mobilise funds through the proposed issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and bonds.

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The move comes just months after PSPCL claimed it had returned to profitability and was in sound financial health. Based on this assessment, the utility had submitted its fresh annual revenue requirement before the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC).

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According to PSPCL officials, the utility is yet to receive around Rs 7,000 crore in power subsidy dues from the Punjab Government, including pending payments from the previous fiscal as well as the ongoing financial year. In addition, various state government departments owe approximately Rs 2,600 crore towards electricity bills.

Officials said the pending dues have necessitated the mobilisation of additional financial resources to meet the corporation’s operational and financial requirements.