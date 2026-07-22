DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / PSPCL plans to raise Rs 10,000 crore through bonds, NCDs

PSPCL plans to raise Rs 10,000 crore through bonds, NCDs

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:47 AM Jul 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The cash-strapped Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) plans to raise Rs 10,000 crore from the debt market without seeking a government guarantee.

Advertisement

The state-owned power utility has invited online bids from SEBI-registered Category-I merchant bankers for the selection of a transaction adviser-cum-merchant banker/arranger to mobilise funds through the proposed issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and bonds.

Advertisement

The move comes just months after PSPCL claimed it had returned to profitability and was in sound financial health. Based on this assessment, the utility had submitted its fresh annual revenue requirement before the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC).

Advertisement

According to PSPCL officials, the utility is yet to receive around Rs 7,000 crore in power subsidy dues from the Punjab Government, including pending payments from the previous fiscal as well as the ongoing financial year. In addition, various state government departments owe approximately Rs 2,600 crore towards electricity bills.

Officials said the pending dues have necessitated the mobilisation of additional financial resources to meet the corporation’s operational and financial requirements.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts