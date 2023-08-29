PSPCL: Power supply restored to hamlets in Tarn Taran district

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, August 28

Responding to the news item published in The Tribune on August 28 under the headline ‘Tarn Taran hamlets under water, not a drop to drink’, the spokesman of the PSPCL claimed that with the Ghadum bundh breach, the power supply of only three villages Ghadum, Kutiwala and Bhura Hithar was affected. It was restored five days ago. The PSPCL too claimed that no village is without power, including supply to the water works.

However, according to reports collected from different parts of the affected 19 villages by this correspondent, the problem persists in many affected villages. Followers of the Kar Sewa sect were seen serving drinking water to the residents.

The situation had arisen with a breach along the Sutlej at Ghadum on August 19. The river water entered as many as 19 villages. The power supply was suspended to these affected villages for many days.

As power supply remained suspended, water supply also got hit in many villages.

