PSPCL releases 24x7 dedicated helpline numbers for electricity bill complaints

Punjab Power Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond on Wednesday announced the establishment of dedicated helpline numbers for electricity consumers to lodge complaints related specifically to their electricity bills.

Advertisement

The minister said that consumers can reach PSPCL through +91 1613105055 or +91 1616650355 which will be available 24X7 and their issues would be resolved within 15 days.

Advertisement

Sond had on Tuesday maintained that a special team of 20 PSPCL personnel is already deployed at headquarters to deal with billing-related grievances.

Advertisement

The minister said that consumers are also advised to lodge their complaints within 15 days through these dedicated helpline numbers so that their grievances can be taken up for examination and necessary redressal.

Sond urged consumers who have received unusually high, provisional or otherwise incorrect electricity bills to make use of this dedicated facility and register their complaints within the stipulated 15-day period.

Advertisement

Sond maintained that the free-power benefit would be protected for 63,702 consumers affected by provisional billing during the metre readers’ strike, while every genuine complaint of an incorrectly inflated bill would be resolved within two weeks.

The Minister said that consumers facing problems such as provisional, erroneous, inflated or otherwise disputed electricity bills can now register their complaints through these dedicated helpline numbers.

Sond said that special measure had been undertaken to protect the benefit of eligible consumers affected by provisional-billing-related adjustments. “Out of a total of 78 lakh consumers, only 63,702 consumers received provisional bills for three months,” he added.

The Minister said that the establishment of the dedicated helpline is aimed at providing consumers with a simple and direct mechanism for raising electricity bill-related grievances and ensuring their timely examination.

The minister assured consumers that the Punjab Government is committed to safeguarding the interests of electricity consumers and ensuring that genuine billing-related complaints are addressed promptly.

Sond reiterated that no eligible consumer will be deprived of the Punjab Government’s benefit of 300 units of free electricity per month merely because of a provisional, erroneous or inflated electricity bill.