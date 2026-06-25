DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / PSPCL turns to speed post for high-value bills amid strikes

PSPCL turns to speed post for high-value bills amid strikes

article_Author
Aman Sood
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 01:54 AM Jun 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. Reuters file
Advertisement

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has turned to speed post services to deliver electricity bills above Rs 5,000 amid ongoing strikes by contractual and outsourced workers. The move aims to safeguard revenue collection as regular meter reading and bill distribution remain disrupted.

Advertisement

A PSPCL letter issued on June 22 states that bills above Rs 5,000 will be sent via speed post, while those between Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000 will be delivered physically by the respective sub-division. The expenditure will be charged to the contingent budget of each division.

Advertisement

The strikes have severely hampered PSPCL’s operations, leaving more than 10.5 lakh consumers across Punjab with provisional “N-Code” bills. These are estimated bills generated when actual meter readings are unavailable. For instance, if a consumer’s bill in June last year was Rs 1,000, the same amount is charged this year until actual readings are taken. According to PSPCL’s Deputy Chief Engineer (Billing), 9.59 lakh consumers received N-Code bills due to unavailable consumption data, while another 92,643 smart meter users faced billing issues because of connectivity and data synchronisation problems.

Advertisement

Officials admit the bills are provisional and will be rectified once normal meter reading resumes. A senior PSPCL official said the disruption had forced the corporation to issue tentative assessments to maintain billing continuity. A former chief engineer noted PSPCL’s financial stress, citing delayed subsidy payments, reduced tariffs and rising power purchase costs.

PSPCL CMD Basant Garg said the decision to send power bills by speed post had been taken to ensure smooth functioning of the power corporation. “We are holding discussions with the striking unions to end the deadlock,” he said. Steps were being taken to ensure minimal inconvenience to consumers, he added.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts