PSPCL turns to speed post for high-value bills amid strikes

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has turned to speed post services to deliver electricity bills above Rs 5,000 amid ongoing strikes by contractual and outsourced workers. The move aims to safeguard revenue collection as regular meter reading and bill distribution remain disrupted.

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A PSPCL letter issued on June 22 states that bills above Rs 5,000 will be sent via speed post, while those between Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000 will be delivered physically by the respective sub-division. The expenditure will be charged to the contingent budget of each division.

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The strikes have severely hampered PSPCL’s operations, leaving more than 10.5 lakh consumers across Punjab with provisional “N-Code” bills. These are estimated bills generated when actual meter readings are unavailable. For instance, if a consumer’s bill in June last year was Rs 1,000, the same amount is charged this year until actual readings are taken. According to PSPCL’s Deputy Chief Engineer (Billing), 9.59 lakh consumers received N-Code bills due to unavailable consumption data, while another 92,643 smart meter users faced billing issues because of connectivity and data synchronisation problems.

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Officials admit the bills are provisional and will be rectified once normal meter reading resumes. A senior PSPCL official said the disruption had forced the corporation to issue tentative assessments to maintain billing continuity. A former chief engineer noted PSPCL’s financial stress, citing delayed subsidy payments, reduced tariffs and rising power purchase costs.

PSPCL CMD Basant Garg said the decision to send power bills by speed post had been taken to ensure smooth functioning of the power corporation. “We are holding discussions with the striking unions to end the deadlock,” he said. Steps were being taken to ensure minimal inconvenience to consumers, he added.