PSPCL work takes a hit as farmers continue protest

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 12

Senior officials of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) had to face a lot of inconvenience to run the daily chores of the corporation as protesting farmer unions continued their indefinite fast outside the head office of the corporation.

PSPCL officials said important files and management of power supply to various villages in view of the ongoing paddy season was likely to suffer if the protest continued. “Our daily power purchase and other data management cannot be completed without the staff. We have requested the farmers many times, but they are adamant on not allowing the staff to enter the building,” said a top official.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political), a breakaway group of the SKM, continued to protest outside the PSPCL head office on Monday and also took out a protest march till Fountain Chowk, blocking traffic and burning an effigy of the CMD of the PSPCL.

The protesters continued to raise anti-PSPCL slogans and refused to lift the dharna till their demands were met. “The PSPCL has moved a complaint against our union for power theft and wants to register an FIR. We are not afraid of an FIRs and will continue with the protest,” said BKU (Ekta Sidhupur) president Jagjit Singh Dallewal. He said he would continue his fast till the PSPCL resolved the demands of the farmers.

“The blood pressure and sugar levels of our leaders sitting on indefinite fast have reached alarming levels, but the whole union is behind them,” said a farm leader.

The protesters are demanding electricity connections to farmers and no commercial fee on electricity connections taken for ancillary businesses among others things.