PTU inks pact with foreign universities

Our Correspondent

Abohar, August 21

Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University, established by the state government, has prepared a plan to stop the youth of Punjab from going abroad for studies.

The Registrar of the university, Dr Gurinder Pal Singh Brar, said in the presence of training and placement director Harjot Singh Sidhu that there had been reports in the media that many agents, working on behalf of foreign institutions, allegedly financially exploited parents and students, but even after getting degrees abroad, students were facing difficulty in getting jobs as many degrees were not even recognised in India.

The PTU would provide a conducive environment and modern technology to pave the way for national development, especially the IDEA lab, which has been set up at a cost of Rs 1.25 crore, said the registrar adding that the university will play an important role in raising the standard of living of the people by increasing industrial productivity.

Brar said: “Under the agreement signed by the PTU with American and Canadian universities, students will get admission in the university at Bathinda and get access to the courses of the universities abroad. They will get the benefit of scholarships given by the central and state governments. To speed up the process of providing employment, focus is being given to the agriculture and food processing industries and the pharmaceutical sector. All these measures will reduce the burden on parents.”

#abohar #maharaja ranjit singh