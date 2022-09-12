Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann woos investors in Germany

Tribune News Service

Munich (Germany), September 12

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday embarked on a series of engagements in Germany to promote Punjab as a preferred investment destination and woo global investments into the state, during the first day of his tour in the country.

The Chief Minister was invited by CEO Messe Munchen GmBH Dr Reinhard Pfeiffer, to attend DRINKTEC 2022, the world’s leading trade fair for the food industry. During his one-on-one interactions with industry at the event, he extended a warm welcome to the global industrialists to attend the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit scheduled for February 23-24, 2023. During the event, Bhagwant Mann held deliberations with the key companies like Zepplin, Buehler, Pro Minent, Donaldson, Igus, Cipriani Harrison Valves, Pentair and others about various technology solutions pertinent for Punjab’s industry like oil seed processing machinery, industrial air filtration systems, purification technology, measurement of chemicals in water, tossing equipment for chemicals, conversion of biomass to energy, industrial water treatment and others.

During the parleys, the Chief Minister showcased Punjab as a land of opportunities and asked the companies to invest in the state. He said that Punjab has long been known as the ‘Food Bowl’ of India and the food processing sector has significantly contributed to the progress of the state. Bhagwant Mann said the state government stands ready to fully support global industry in setting up their operations in Punjab.

Describing Punjab as the most preferred destination for doing business, the Chief Minister said that companies will be immensely benefitted by investing in the state. He said that complete communal harmony, peace and amity were mainly responsible for overall development and prosperity in the state. Bhagwant Mann urged the industrialists to make optimum use of this congenial atmosphere backed by excellent infrastructure, power, skilled human resources and best industrial and work culture to spread their business.

The Chief Minister said the pragmatic policies of the state government coupled with industrial peace and state-of-the-art infrastructure provides a conducive atmosphere for the industrial development in the state. He pointed out that earlier single window service was merely a sham devoid of any meaningful purpose, which not only demoralised the potential investors but also hampered the industrial development of the state. However, Bhagwant Mann said his government has ensured that the single window system works as a real facilitator to the entrepreneurs interested in investing in the state.

Extending a red carpet welcome to the industrialists, the Chief Minister said the state government was always open for new ideas and innovations to boost up the industrial growth in Punjab. He envisioned that this visit will give a major boost to the process of industrialization in the state.

Meanwhile, giving an affirmative response to the Chief Minister, the leading companies assured him massive investments in the state.