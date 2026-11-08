Punar Surjit will stay intact, contest Punjab elections on own symbol: Gurpartap Wadala

Amid an exodus of leaders, Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) secretary general Gurpartap Singh Wadala on Saturday said the party would stay intact, continue its mission of cleansing Panthic politics and contest the elections on its own symbol.

Remaining open to a triangular alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Wadala said the party would not borrow anyone’s symbol. “We will get ourselves registered. We will get a symbol and we will take it. We are close to getting registration,” he said, adding, “The registration formalities are nearly complete, and the Election Commission’s objections are being addressed.”

His assurance came amid leaders deserting Punar Surjit, a party that emerged from the churning in the Akali Dal and from a movement to champion Panthic interests.

Former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra quit the group on Wednesday and returned to the Akali Dal, while Bibi Jagir Kaur has also announced her decision to follow suit. Earlier, Surjit Singh Rakhra, Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali, Barjinder Singh Brar, Charanjit Singh Brar and former Dhuri MLA Iqbal Singh Jhundan had quit the party.

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“We left the Shiromani Akali Dal as a mission and a movement to cleanse politics and will not stop or lose steam. There are ups and downs, no doubt. I will continue Punar Surjit 110 per cent,” Wadala said.

He said the aim was to clean up the misuse of Akal Takht in Akali politics.

Speaking about the BJP, Wadala said the feedback received from the party was that it would ally with both Punar Surjit and the Akali Dal. “The moderate vote will consolidate,” he said.

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He conceded that the bigger parties would get more seats in any sharing arrangement, but was quick to add that the Punar Surjit had a distinct identity and a purpose behind its formation. “The majority of Punar Surjit leadership was against a shared symbol because the Panthic vote had moved away from the Akali Dal,” he added.

Wadala named Parminder Singh Dhindsa, Gobind Singh Longowal and Sucha Singh Chhotepur among the seasoned leaders with the group. He listed Patti, Dera Baba Nanak, Attari, Nakodar, Phillaur, Adampur, Sangrur, Ropar, Ghanaur, Sahnewal and Samrala as areas where the party had leaders of stature.