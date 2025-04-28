Punjab: 10 pistols seized in Amritsar

The Punjab Police have busted two cross-border weapons and drug smuggling modules over the past 24 hours and seized 10 weapons and 500 gm heroin.

While the counter-intelligence (CI) wing arrested Abhishek Kumar of Meerankot Kalan village and seized seven weapons, including two Glock pistols, and Rs 1.5 lakh from his possession; the Amritsar (Rural) police confiscated three pistols and 500 gm heroin from two drug peddlers in the Gharinda area here.

DGP Guarav Yadav said Abhishek was involved in supplying sophisticated weapons to criminals at the behest of his Australia-based handler identified as Jassa. The police also seized four bullets and an SUV from him.

“The CI got information that Jassa, in collusion with Pakistan-based smugglers, was orchestrating smuggling of illegal arms and ammunition through the India-Pakistan border with the help of his local associates Abhishek Kumar and Jodhbir Singh, alias Jodha,” said the DGP. Abhishek and Jodha were involved in receiving and distributing weapon consignments to anti-social elements across the state, he added.

The duo recently retrieved a large consignment of arms and ammunition following which the CI conducted a raid near Morh village along the Amritsar-Pathankot bypass and arrested Abhishek while he was going to deliver a consignment of illegal weapons to another party in his SUV.

Further probe revealed that the duo was also actively involved in hawala transactions, indicating their possible connection to a broader network engaged in criminal activities.

Meanwhile, the Amritsar (Rural) police have arrested Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh, and Simranjit Singh, alias Simmu, of Gaggobuha in Tarn Taran and seized three pistols of .30 bore calibre along with magazines and 500 gm heroin from them. According to the police they were linked with Paksitan-based smugglers pushing in drugs and weapons.