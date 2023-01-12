Punjab 108 ambulance employees association hold protest

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, January 12

108 Ambulance Employees Association, Punjab, have gone on a strike in the state.

Protesting against their non-acceptance of demands, 108 union have taken this step. Ambulances from the entire state have been stationed at Ladhowal Toll Plaza. They are protesting against their long pending demands.

President of 108 Ambulance Employees Union, Manpreet Nijjer said that 108 ambulance service was started in the year 2011 and since 2013, they have not got any annual increment. Every company, department gives 10 per cent annual increment they are working on merger salaries.

“We have been working for 12 hours at a stretch. If any employee tries to raise his voice against this injustice then he is either thrown out of the job or transferred. No help is provided to the family, in case any employee dies during the accident. Hie insurance is provided. During Covid, we did our duties without any hitch and many employees tested positive as well but no special allowance or appreciation was given to us,” said Nijjer.

“We have not been given any casual or privilege leave and now weekly offs are also being cancelled,” said Nijjer.

The main demands of the employees is to eliminate the contract system and include them under regular employees, salaries to be increased to Rs 30-35,000 on Haryana government pattern, employees who have been expelled should be called back, 10 per cent annual increment, accidental insurance of employees and job on compassionate basis.

“We have gone on indefinite strike, till our demands are met. Government will be responsible of the consequences of today’s strike. We have stationed our ambulances on the side of the road because we do not want anybody to face inconvenience but government will be responsible for the problems faced by the patients’ today,” said he.