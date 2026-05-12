‘Punjab 2.0’ in UK? Viral video of desi street leaves internet stunned

A viral video from the United Kingdom is grabbing massive attention online after viewers mistook a busy British street for a neighbourhood in Punjab.

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Shared by an Indian-origin content creator, the clip opens with a striking caption: “Believe it or not — this is not Punjab, this is the United Kingdom.”

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The creator further surprises viewers by clarifying that the location is not even Southall, the London suburb long associated with South Asian communities.

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The video showcases a lively street packed with Punjabi signboards, Indian clothing stores, desi grocery shops, restaurants and murals featuring late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. In one moment that especially caught social media users off guard, auto-rickshaws resembling those commonly seen in Indian cities were also spotted on the road.

Within hours, the clip exploded across platforms, with users jokingly dubbing the area “Punjab 2.0” and “Mini Punjab in the UK.”

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Many online reactions focused on how dramatically the street differed from the stereotypical image often associated with Britain. Several users remarked that the market looked “more Punjabi than British,” while others filled the comments section with memes about Punjabis recreating entire cities abroad.

One viral comment read: “You can leave Punjab, but Punjab follows you everywhere.” Another joked, “Punjabis don’t migrate, they duplicate the whole city.”

The clip also reignited conversations around migration, identity and the long history of South Asian communities in Britain. Some users described the scene as “reverse colonisation,” while others pointed out that Punjabi families have lived in and contributed to the UK economy for generations, particularly since the 1960s and 70s.

Several commenters defended immigrant-run businesses, noting that such neighbourhoods are deeply woven into British multicultural life. “Those shops are paying taxes and creating jobs too,” one user wrote.

The video’s popularity appears to stem from the striking cultural contrast it captures, a British high street that, at first glance, feels almost indistinguishable from bustling markets in Ludhiana or Amritsar.

And that unusual blend of Britain and Punjab is exactly what has kept the internet watching.