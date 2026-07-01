DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Punjab & Haryana HC opens after break; 4.23 lakh cases pending

Punjab & Haryana HC opens after break; 4.23 lakh cases pending

Nearly 1.25 lakh await decision for over a decade

article_Author
Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:34 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Punjab and Haryana High Court. file
Advertisement

The Punjab and Haryana High Court will reopen on Wednesday after month-long summer vacation with 4,22,951 pending cases. While the overall pendency has remained largely stable over the past six months, the age of the backlog remains a major concern, with nearly 1.25 lakh cases (about 30 per cent of the total) pending for more than a decade.

Advertisement

According to the latest National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG) data, the HC has 2,56,774 civil and 1,66,177 criminal cases pending. The figures are significant as the court is functioning with only 55 judges against a sanctioned strength of 85.

Advertisement

The data shows that 1,24,855 cases have remained pending for over 10 years, including 74,049 civil and 50,806 criminal matters. Another 1,00,127 cases have been awaiting adjudication for five to 10 years.

Advertisement

Overall, 3,30,219 cases, or 78.08 per cent of the pending docket, are more than a year old.

Despite the shortage of judges, the HC has broadly kept pace with fresh filings during the first half of the year. Between January and the summer recess, 79,660 fresh cases were instituted while 81,689 were disposed of, enabling the court to marginally outpace fresh institutions.

Advertisement

In the month preceding the summer vacation, however, 19,936 fresh cases were instituted against 19,445 disposals, resulting in a slight increase in pendency. Such month-to-month fluctuations are routine and depend on the balance between fresh institutions and disposals.

The HC is also awaiting reinforcement. The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the elevation of 10 advocates as judges of the HC, while recommendations for more appointments are under consideration. Even then, vacancies are expected to remain a concern, with three sitting judges due to retire later this year.

As the HC begins the second half of the year, the figures indicate that while it has largely matched fresh filings despite a depleted Bench, the key challenge will be to steadily reduce the nearly 1.25 lakh cases that have remained pending for more than a decade.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts