Punjab: 5,000 govt schools to get new computers by March 20

Punjab government on Thursday announced to provide 38, 649 new desktop computers to 5,000 government schools across the state.

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains said Rs 400 crore was being spent on purchasing the computers and interactive smart panels under the Punjab Sikhya Kranti.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Bains said the ambitious initiative will replace outdated hardware and phase out obsolete computer systems while ensuring that all government senior secondary schools, high schools, and middle schools are equipped with the latest digital infrastructure.

By March 20, every school will have the new equipment, he added.

“As many as 38,649 brand-new desktop computers equipped with the latest software are being deployed across 5,012 government schools. These will be distributed to all senior secondary and high schools, as well as 50 percent of middle schools, ensuring that students have access to the latest hardware and technology,” he said.

To make fully functional computer labs, the department was installing 8,268 interactive flat panels in 3,694 schools. Every senior secondary and high school will receive these panels, with larger schools receiving four, five, or even eight units based on student strength.

The Education Minister said the school heads have been directed to organise school-level unboxing celebration programmes between February 21 and March 20, by inviting parents, school management committees, village panchayats, retired teachers, and ex-servicemen to witness the inauguration of the computer labs.

Govt looking at legal options on TET court order

Assuring teachers protesting the Supreme Court’s ruling on the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET), Punjab Education Minister said the government was “exploring all legal options” to resolve the issue.

“Your jobs are secure. No one will lose their job. The Punjab government stands firmly with its teachers,” Bains said, adding he is in constant touch with teachers’ unions.