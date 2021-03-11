Punjab 55% rain deficient in August so far: IMD

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 20

After many parts of north-western India received moderate showers over the past 24 hours, the weather department has forecast more rain in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh over the next few days.

Fairly widespread, widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm or lightning very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh from August 20 to 24, over Punjab on August 22 and over Haryana on August 21 and 22, said a bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today.

The western end of the monsoon trough at mean sea level continues to run along the foothills of the Himalayas and its eastern end runs south of the normal position, the bulletin added.

The weather office has also predicted widespread moderate to heavy rainfall over many other parts of the country in the coming week. Data compiled by the IMD reveals that in August so far, Punjab has received less than half the rainfall it is generally supposed to get during this period. From August 1 to 20, the state received 47.2 mm rain against the normal of 106.1 mm, accounting for a deficiency of 55 per cent.

During the preceding week, only five districts in Punjab, Pathankot, Ferozepur, Muktsar and Bathinda received above average rain. Most other parts of the state remained severely deficient.

In Haryana, the deficiency during this month is 37 per cent, with the state receiving 63.6 mm rain against the normal of 100.5 mm, while on the other hand, rains in Himachal Pradesh have been 12 per cent above the long period average. The hill state received 208.4 mm rain as compared to the normal of 186.6 mm for the period.

