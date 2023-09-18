Punjab: 6 kg heroin seized, five held in Kapurthala

Kapurthala, September 18
Five persons were arrested after six kg heroin was seized from their possession here, a senior police official said on Monday.
Acting on a tip off, a police team nabbed five persons near Ramidi bridge in Kapurthala, Senior Superintendent of Police Rajpal Singh Sandhu said.
Acting swiftly on a tip-off regarding a heroin supply & a drug money exchange, CIA Staff of Kapurthala Police arrested 5 individuals, including 2 Delhi-based brothers & seized 6 Kg #heroin, recovered Rs 7 lakh drug money & 2 cars from their possession.#ActionAgainstDrugs pic.twitter.com/IHcfsSPDRe— Kapurthala Police (@PP_kapurthala) September 18, 2023
The SSP said police seized six kg heroin and Rs 7 lakh cash from the accused.
The accused were identified as Kashmir Singh of village Dogranwala, Swaran Singh alias Chapar of Villa Kothi, Amandeep Singh of Dyalpur, Rahul and Atul, the police said.
After bringing the heroin from Delhi, Sukhdev Singh alias Sebi of Dogranwala, the main accused in the case, supplied the heroin to Rahul and Atul, both brothers, residing at Patel Garden in Delhi's Dwarka Mor, they added.
The brother duo were likely to give the heroin to three other accused, the police said.
The SSP said efforts were on to nab Sukhdev.
A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Union Cabinet okays women's reservation Bill
Cabinet meeting spiked political interest as PM Modi had com...
PM Modi recalls vision of Nehru, Shastri, Vajpayee; reminds House of cash-for-vote scam in Manmohan era
PM asks Opposition to keep 'rona-dhona' aside as MPs gather ...
J-K: 2 bodies, including that of soldier, found in Gadole forests of Anantnag on sixth day of anti-terror operation
One of the deceased was identified as Pradeep, the soldier k...
CAG frowns at ‘footnote’ accounting, says external debt underrated by over Rs 2 lakh crore
Union Budget showed external Debt of Rs 4.39 lakh crore at ‘...
No alliance with BJP, matter will be decided during elections, says AIADMK leader
D Jayakumar lashes out at BJP state chief K Annamalai for hi...