DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Punjab: 65% water samples fail potability test in Muktsar

Punjab: 65% water samples fail potability test in Muktsar

Muktsar district is grappling with a severe water quality crisis, as nearly 65 per cent of the water samples tested in the first three months of this year have failed the potability test. Out of the 51 samples collected from...
article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 11:33 PM Apr 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A team of the Health Department collects water samples in Muktsar district. File photo
Advertisement

Muktsar district is grappling with a severe water quality crisis, as nearly 65 per cent of the water samples tested in the first three months of this year have failed the potability test.

Out of the 51 samples collected from various locations, only 18 were found safe for human consumption, while the remaining 33 were found non-potable due to bacterial contamination or other impurities.

The tests were conducted at the Punjab State Public Health laboratory in Kharar.

Advertisement

Dr Harkirtan Singh, District Epidemiologist, Muktsar, said, “Water samples are collected randomly from public places. If a sample is found non-potable, we immediately chlorinate the source and conduct repeat testing. The department concerned is also informed to change the water source, if needed.”

Some water samples from reverse osmosis (RO) water treatment plants also failed the potability test, raising concerns about the effectiveness of these filtration systems. Notably, Muktsar is among the worst-affected districts dealing with waterlogging, and the groundwater in several areas is deemed unfit for human consumption. Compounding the problem, many RO water treatment plants installed by the state government about 15 years ago under a public-private partnership are also non-functional and in dire need of repairs. With temperatures rising, residents fear worsening conditions, and they have urged the authorities to take swift action to ensure the availability of clean and safe drinking water in the district.

Advertisement

“Many RO plants are lying shut. Damaged sewers are also causing water contamination. Furthermore, sewage treatment plants are non-functional, leading to the discharge of untreated wastewater into drains. This contaminated water is being used for irrigation in some areas. Even the water in some canals is currently unsafe for human consumption, as it appears discoloured,” said Sukhpal Singh, a social activist.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper