Punjab: 65% water samples fail potability test in Muktsar

Muktsar district is grappling with a severe water quality crisis, as nearly 65 per cent of the water samples tested in the first three months of this year have failed the potability test.

Out of the 51 samples collected from various locations, only 18 were found safe for human consumption, while the remaining 33 were found non-potable due to bacterial contamination or other impurities.

The tests were conducted at the Punjab State Public Health laboratory in Kharar.

Dr Harkirtan Singh, District Epidemiologist, Muktsar, said, “Water samples are collected randomly from public places. If a sample is found non-potable, we immediately chlorinate the source and conduct repeat testing. The department concerned is also informed to change the water source, if needed.”

Some water samples from reverse osmosis (RO) water treatment plants also failed the potability test, raising concerns about the effectiveness of these filtration systems. Notably, Muktsar is among the worst-affected districts dealing with waterlogging, and the groundwater in several areas is deemed unfit for human consumption. Compounding the problem, many RO water treatment plants installed by the state government about 15 years ago under a public-private partnership are also non-functional and in dire need of repairs. With temperatures rising, residents fear worsening conditions, and they have urged the authorities to take swift action to ensure the availability of clean and safe drinking water in the district.

“Many RO plants are lying shut. Damaged sewers are also causing water contamination. Furthermore, sewage treatment plants are non-functional, leading to the discharge of untreated wastewater into drains. This contaminated water is being used for irrigation in some areas. Even the water in some canals is currently unsafe for human consumption, as it appears discoloured,” said Sukhpal Singh, a social activist.