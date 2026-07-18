Punjab: 9 FCI employees among 17 convicted in 2 corruption cases

A CBI court has sentenced 17 accused, including nine Food Corporation of India (FCI) employees posted at the Nihal Singh Wala and Muktsar centres, to rigorous imprisonment ranging from six months to three years in two corruption and criminal conspiracy cases.

Advertisement

The convicted include nine FCI officials from the Faridkot District Office, ranging from district manager to technical assistants, and eight private individuals, including rice millers.

Advertisement

Muktsar Centre case

From the Muktsar Centre, accused Tara Chand Khatri and Hari Raj Arora, the then Technical Assistant, FCI, Muktsar, were sentenced to two years' rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 10,000 each. Param Dass, Inderjit Arora, and V.M. Mishra, the then Assistant Manager (Quality Control), FCI, Muktsar, were each sentenced to two years' rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 10,000. Rakesh Ranjan, the then District Manager, FCI, District Office, Faridkot, was sentenced to two years' rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 15,000.

Advertisement

Among the private persons, Amandeep, partner of M/s Hargovind Rice Mills, was sentenced to three years' rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 20,000. Ram Pal, partner of M/s Sanman Rice Mills, was awarded two years' rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 20,000. Ravi Kumar, partner of M/s Shivam Rice Mills, was sentenced to three years' rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 20,000, while Joginder Pal, partner of M/s Mukti Rice Mills, was sentenced to two years' rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 20,000.

Azad Singh, the then Deputy Manager (Quality Control), FCI District Office, Faridkot, and private persons Rohit Kumar, Surinder Kumar, and Ashok Kumar were acquitted of all charges.

Advertisement

Proceedings against K. Siva Prasad, the then Senior Regional Manager (SRM), Punjab, and private persons Kuldeep Goyal, Nardev Singh, Gursewak Singh, Harish Kumar, Daya Ram, Om Parkash, Bharat Bhushan, Rajesh Kumar, and Ruby Batra were quashed by the High Court. Proceedings against private persons Om Parkash and Ashok Kumar were abated following their deaths during the trial.

Nihal Singh Wala Centre case

From the Nihal Singh Wala Centre, Jasbir Singh, the then AG-I (PP), FCI, Nihal Singh Wala, was sentenced to two years' rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 15,000.

Amarjeet Singh Brar, the then Assistant Manager (Quality Control), FCI, Nihal Singh Wala, was sentenced to two years' rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 20,000. Azad Singh, the then Deputy Manager (Quality Control), FCI, District Office, Faridkot, was sentenced to two years' rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 10,000. Rakesh Ranjan, the then District Manager, FCI, District Office, Faridkot, was sentenced to two years' rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 20,000.

Among the private accused, Varinder Kumar, partner of M/s V.K. Brothers, was sentenced to two years' rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 20,000. Parveen Kumar, partner of M/s Shanker Rice & General Mills, was sentenced to two years' rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 20,000. Tarsem Lal, partner of M/s Swami Krishna Agro Foods, was sentenced to two years' rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 20,000. Sanjeev Kumar, partner of M/s Mangla Agro Industries, was sentenced to three years' rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 20,000.

Proceedings against K. Siva Prasad, the then Senior Regional Manager, Punjab, were quashed by the High Court. Proceedings against private persons Bharat Bhushan, Satish Kumar, and Bhushan Kumar were abated following their deaths during the trial.

The cases pertained to the alleged acceptance of poor-quality rice during the 2004–05 procurement season. According to the prosecution, FCI officials, in conspiracy with private rice millers, facilitated the acceptance of substandard rice, causing wrongful loss to the public exchequer.

CBI Public Prosecutor Anmol Narang said, "The Court of Baljinder Singh Sra, Special Judge, CBI, Punjab at Mohali, sentenced the accused to rigorous imprisonment ranging from six months to three years and imposed fines ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 on each of them under Sections 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act."