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Home / Punjab / Punjab Aam Aadmi Clinic staff call off strike after government assurance, healthcare services resume

Punjab Aam Aadmi Clinic staff call off strike after government assurance, healthcare services resume

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the breakthrough was achieved through the concerted efforts of the state government and its ministers

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Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:45 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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Doctors of Aam Aadmi Clinics sit on strike outside Civil Surgeon office on Monday. Photo: Inderjeet Verma
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The contractual employees of Punjab’s Aam Aadmi Clinics on Tuesday called off their strike following assurances from the state government, paving the way for the resumption of healthcare services at all clinics across the state.

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Announcing the development, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the breakthrough was achieved through the concerted efforts of the state government and its ministers. Cheema, who heads the Cabinet sub-committee constituted to address employees’ grievances, said the government had assured the contractual staff that their reasonable demands would be considered and resolved.

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“The strike has been called off and services have resumed at all Aam Aadmi Clinics. The government is committed to addressing the genuine concerns of its employees through dialogue,” Cheema said.

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He said the Cabinet sub-committee had been actively engaging with various employee unions over the past few days to resolve pending issues.

Referring to the ongoing unrest among employees in other departments, Cheema said Power Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond held marathon meetings with Unions of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) on July 25. During these, they accepted the government’s proposal to constitute a committee of the Finance Department to examine their demands and recommend solutions. This led to the Unions calling off their strike and resuming work, he added. 

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The Finance Minister also said the ongoing strike by sanitation workers was likely to end soon. He said Cabinet Ministers Harjot Singh Bains and Lal Chand Kataruchak were holding talks with representatives of the sanitation workers’ unions to resolve their grievances at the earliest.

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