AAP state president Aman Arora’s informal inauguration of the new railway under bridge (RUB) near Sunam bus stand — by removing its entrance barricade with locals — has sparked controversy.

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The move has drawn objections from the Northern Railway, with its officials telling the local authorities that the RUB should remain closed until completion and safety clearance.

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Arora dedicated the Rs 9-crore project, jointly funded by the Centre and Punjab Government, to the people of Sunam on the first day of Navratras. The underpass connects Indira Basti with the main city, fulfilling a long-pending demand of residents who previously endured long delays at the railway crossing.

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“This underpass will save commuters from hours of waiting at the closed crossing,” Arora said, calling it a major relief for daily travellers.

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The Northern Railway stated that the underbridge was still incomplete and lacked final safety approvals. In a letter to the Sunam Udham Singh Wala SDM, railway officials stressed that critical works were pending and the underpass should not be opened until it was formally inspected and commissioned.