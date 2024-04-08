Jalandhar, April 8
The BSP on Monday announced Surinder Kamboj, father of AAP Jalalabad MLA, Goldy Kamboj, as the candidate from Punjab's Ferozepur Lok Sabha seat.
Surinder Kamboj joined Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Jalandhar on Saturday.
He embraced the party in presence of BSP state president Jasbir Singh Garhi, Nawanshahr MLA Nachhatar Pal and other party leaders.
Embroiled in controversies over several political issues and criminal cases registered against him Kamboj, 68, said that in his four-decade-long political journey, he remained as chairman of Land Mortgage Bank, Jalalabad and member of District Grievances Redressal Committee, Fazilka.
He claimed that he stands a fairly good chance in Lok Sabha election as the Kamboj community has a big chunk of over 3 lakh electorates.
When asked, Kamboj said that he has his own ideology, which may be different from his legislator son.
Notably, MLA Jagdeep Kamboj had distanced himself from his father when the later was arrested in a criminal case of extortion in April, 2023.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Heavy costs should be imposed': Delhi High Court on AAP ex-MLA's plea seeking Kejriwal’s removal as CM
Plea seeking removal of Arvind Kejriwal from CM's post filed...
Punjab: AAP Jalalabad MLA Goldy Kamboj’s father is BSP candidate from Ferozepur Lok Sabha seat
Surinder Kamboj joined Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Jalandha...
PM Modi’s degree row: Supreme Court dismisses AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s plea against Gujarat High Court order
The high court had on February 16 dismissed pleas by Singh a...
Former Union Minister Birender Singh quits BJP, set to join Congress
The move comes after his son Brijendra Singh resigned from B...
Explainer: Amethi and Raebareli—the suspense and speculations continues
Will Priyanka and Rahul stake claim on the two prestigious L...