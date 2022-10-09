Punjab AAP MLA gets bail in 2-yr-old case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 8

A local court has granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party MLA Baljinder Kaur in a case registered against her two years ago in Chandigarh.

The police had registered the case against 10 AAP leaders, including Bhagwant Mann, Harpal Singh Cheema and Aman Arora, during a demonstration held on January 10, 2020 in front of the MLA hostel here.

They were booked under Sections 353, 332, 147 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code.

After the submission of the challan, the court had issued notices to the leaders in December last year.