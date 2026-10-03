Punjab: AAP MLA takes on own govt over teacher shortage, breaks down on Facebook Live; suspended

AAP MLA from Maur, Sukhveer Singh Maiserkhana, broke down during a 14.17-minute live Facebook video on Saturday while cornering his own government over the shortage of teachers in government schools, saying he had repeatedly raised the issue with the authorities.

The first-time MLA said he had taken up the matter with the party high command, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, but the shortage persisted.

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Maiserkhana said he had repeatedly requested the government to fill vacant teaching posts in schools in his constituency, including the School of Eminence where his children study.

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Claiming he was the lone MLA who had sent his children to a government school because of his faith in the education system, he questioned what their fault was if teachers were not available. His outburst comes amid talks in political circles that the AAP may replace him in the upcoming Assembly elections. He had won the Assembly poll by a margin of 35,008 votes.

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At the beginning of the video, he said he had gone live because he was deeply hurt and would try to control his emotions. He, however, allegedly used expletives twice during the video.

Maiserkhana said, “I ask my children what they studied. They tell me there is a shortage of teachers. I ask the principal, and he asks me to get the staff strength completed. What is my children’s fault?”

“I have become tired of saying that teachers should be appointed. I am tired of raising this issue again and again. Let them cut my ticket if they want to. I am a man of principles. How long can I keep tolerating this? This is the situation of an MLA... I did not join the party expecting this,” he said.

Speaking in Punjabi, Maiserkhana said the issue was not about his political career or a party ticket. “There is no issue of a ticket for me. My salary is Rs 70,000, and that too includes allowances. I am fighting for humanity, and I will continue to fight for the people,” he said.

He added, “I went to the high command with all my pain. They keep pushing me back, saying this should not be done and that should not be done. How long can a person tolerate this? Every matter has a limit. Tell me, where am I wrong? Even 10 persons can come to my residence for a debate on this.”

“I was called to come and meet the CM, but he did not even meet me... I have remained loyal to the party. The party has harmed me, and now my children are also suffering because of it,” he said.

“What is more important than the education of children? If there is nothing in the schools, then what is the point of asking people to vote?” he said.

Maiserkhana also said he was not afraid of any action against him for speaking out. “I do not fear such pressure. Even if you put me in jail, I will not come out. I will stay there. I am raising my voice for my children and for the children of the people. Let them even kill me in jail,” he said.

The MLA’s remarks come against the backdrop of a large number of vacant teaching posts in the state. The state government had recently informed the Vidhan Sabha that 31,370 teaching posts were vacant across various cadres.

Maiserkhana had won the Assembly election by a margin of 35,008 votes.

In the past, he used to say, “If leaders do not choose government schools themselves, they cannot convince others to choose them.”

AAP suspends Maiserkhana over ‘anti-party activities’

The AAP, late in the evening, suspended Sukhveer Maiserkhana’s primary membership. AAP Punjab state general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat issued a letter stating that it had come to the party’s notice that Maiserkhana had been involved in anti-party activities and indiscipline. Consequently, his primary membership was suspended with immediate effect.