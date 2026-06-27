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Home / Punjab / Punjab AAP MLAs 'await nod' from top brass to appear before Akal Takht on June 29

Punjab AAP MLAs 'await nod' from top brass to appear before Akal Takht on June 29

Anti-sacrilege Act: Senior leadership ‘directs’ legislators not to comment on Panthic issues

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Deepkamal Kaur
PK Jaiswar
Jalandhar, Updated At : 01:59 AM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan appeared before Akal Takht Jathedar in May. File
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The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators are waiting for a green signal from the party high command to appear before the Akal Takht on June 29 in connection with the objections raised to several provisions of the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, which was passed by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on April 13.

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The highest temporal seat of the Sikhs had accused the state government of interfering in religious affairs.

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AAP MLAs from the Jalandhar area disclosed that they had a video-conference with senior party leadership yesterday, wherein they had been directed not to comment on any Panthic issue or the ongoing purported video controversy related to CM Bhagwant Singh Mann in the media.

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After the directive, most AAP MLAs are even avoiding calls. In Amritsar, AAP legislators have refrained from making public comments. Former minister and MLA Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar declined to speak on the issue. An AAP MLA from Amritsar district said he had expressed his opinion to the party leadership that they should not abstain from appearing before the Akal Takht as the ‘Sangat’ would not like this kind of confrontation with the highest temporal authority of Sikhs.

At the same time, the Congress MLAs from Jalandhar, Amritsar and Ludhiana have confirmed that they would appear before the Akal Takht. Even lone Shiromani Akali Dal MLA has confirmed to appear before the Takht.

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In Jalandhar area, Sikh Congress MLAs, including Pargat Singh, Rana Gurjeet Singh, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal and Independent MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh said they would appear before the Akal Takht.

AAP MLA Jasbir Singh from Amritsar (West) avoided commenting on the matter, stating that he would abide by the directions of top brass.

Congress MLA Sukhwinder Singh Sarkaria confirmed that he had received the letter from the Takht and would appear on June 29.

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