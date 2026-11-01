Punjab AAP MLAs Pathanmajra, Jouramajra quit party a day after 1st list of candidates

A day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced its first list of candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, two sitting party MLAs, Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra from Sanaur and Chetan Singh Jouramajra from Samana, resigned from the party on Sunday. Both are likely to join the BJP.

The resignations come amid indications that neither MLA was likely to be renominated by the AAP for the upcoming Assembly elections.

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The party had recently appointed new constituency in-charges in both segments, signalling a possible change in its electoral strategy.

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Ranjod Hadana was appointed the constituency in-charge for Sanaur, while Surjit Singh Rakhra was given charge of Samana. The appointments had fuelled speculation about the party’s plans for the two constituencies ahead of the elections.

Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra has been at the centre of a controversy following a rape case registered against him. The MLA had been absconding after the registration of the case, which brought him under the spotlight and put his political future in question.

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Pathanmajra’s strained relations with the party leadership and the controversy surrounding him had raised questions about his prospects of securing the AAP ticket for the next term.

Chetan Singh Jouramajra, who had served as a Cabinet minister in the Bhagwant Mann government, was dropped from the Council of Ministers during a Cabinet reshuffle. His removal was seen as a setback for the Samana MLA.

Jouramajra was reportedly unhappy with the decision, and his resignation from the party comes ahead of the Assembly elections, when the AAP has begun reorganising its constituency-level leadership and preparing its candidates.