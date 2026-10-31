The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday announced a list of 40 candidates for the Punjab Assembly elections, with sitting Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann seeking re-election from Dhuri.

The 40 names, including that of Mann, were announced following a meeting of the party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC).

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Jailed minister Sanjeev Arora has been named as the party's candidate from Ludhiana West. Other candidates include Kultar Singh Sandhwan from Kotkapura, Kuldeep Dhaliwal from Ajnala, Manwinder Singh Giaspura from Payal and Kulwant Singh from Mohali.

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The Assembly elections in Punjab are due in early 2027, with polling expected around February-March. The five-year term of the 117-member Punjab Assembly ends on March 16, 2027.