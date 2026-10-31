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Home / Punjab / Punjab AAP's 40-candidate list out; jailed minister Sanjeev Arora to contest from Ludhiana West

Punjab AAP's 40-candidate list out; jailed minister Sanjeev Arora to contest from Ludhiana West

CM Mann named from Dhuri; Kultar Sandhwan, Kuldeep Dhaliwal and Giaspura among other candidates announced

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Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:41 PM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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Punjab Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora. File photo
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The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday announced a list of 40 candidates for the Punjab Assembly elections, with sitting Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann seeking re-election from Dhuri.

The 40 names, including that of Mann, were announced following a meeting of the party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC).

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Jailed minister Sanjeev Arora has been named as the party's candidate from Ludhiana West. Other candidates include Kultar Singh Sandhwan from Kotkapura, Kuldeep Dhaliwal from Ajnala, Manwinder Singh Giaspura from Payal and Kulwant Singh from Mohali.

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The Assembly elections in Punjab are due in early 2027, with polling expected around February-March. The five-year term of the 117-member Punjab Assembly ends on March 16, 2027.

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