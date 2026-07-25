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Home / Punjab / Punjab: AAP's statewide 'thali bajao' protest against BJP over NEET issue today

Punjab: AAP's statewide 'thali bajao' protest against BJP over NEET issue today

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Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:02 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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Amid the ongoing political face-off between the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party, the latter is all set to take its anti-BJP protests regarding the NEET paper leak issue to every nook and corner of the state.

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AAP would hold state-wide protests against the BJP on Saturday. In its “thali bajao, tanashah bhagao” protests, the AAP leaders will target the BJP for pursuing anti-student policies. Party sources say that this is aimed at weaning away the youth voters from the BJP.

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Elections in Punjab, a state ruled by AAP since 2022, are around the corner. The BJP is trying to make political inroads in the state, having emerged from the shadow of its erstwhile ally, Shiromani Akali Dal.

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As the ruling party at the Centre, the BJP, gets caught in youth protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Delhi and the protests spread across the country, AAP is trying to use the opportunity to portray the BJP leadership as dictatorial and anti-youth.

According to the party, AAP workers would take to the streets in all districts of Punjab on Saturday to register their protest. Demonstrators will symbolically beat steel plates (thalis) in support of students and to voice their opposition to what the party describes as the Centre’s student-unfriendly policies.

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The protests are expected to be held simultaneously across the state, with party workers and local leaders participating at the district level.

AAP said the agitation is aimed at expressing solidarity with students and demanding that the Central government roll back policies that it claims are detrimental to their interests.

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