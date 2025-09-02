Punjab activates emergency responses as all 23 districts affected by floods

Punjab has activated emergency responses under the Disaster Management Act after all 23 districts are now affected by floods, caused either by the rivers in spate, controlled release of waters from the reservoirs of dams, or the incessant rain that lashed most parts of the state on Tuesday.

Till Monday, 12 districts were affected by the floods.

In an order issued by Chief Secretary KAP Sinha on Tuesday night, the deputy commissioners have been empowered to act on their own in case of any threatening disaster situation. They have been asked to be prepared for emergency responses.

PWD, water resources and power departments have been asked to start repairs on a war footing. Telecom operators have been instructed to ensure mobile and landline connectivity.

Even as the situation in flood-ravaged Punjab is yet to be assessed by the central teams, 30 flood-related deaths have been reported. The floods have affected 3,54,626 people. Around 19,600 people have been evacuated from affected areas, which also include 1,400 villages. Crops like paddy and cotton on over four lakh acres have been submerged.